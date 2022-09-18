Petitions invited for redressal of grievances by Assembly Committee 

They must relate to public grievances that are pending disposal for many years

Special Correspondent THIRUVARUR
September 18, 2022 21:34 IST

The Thiruvarur district administration has invited grievance petitions from individuals, associations or institutions in view of the impending visit of the Committee on Petitions (2021-23) of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

The duly-signed petitions (five copies) have to be sent in Tamil mentioning the date, to the Chairman, Committee on Petitions, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Chennai - 600 009, on or before October 2022, a press release said.

The petitions should be in respectful language, and must relate to public grievances that are pending disposal for many years. A petition should contain only one grievance and be related to a matter of public importance to only one department. An individual will be permitted to send only one petition.

Petitions on individual or private grievances, matters pending before any court of law, tribunal etc., employment opportunity, old age pension, assignment of pattas and government free schemes, bank loan or employment loan, and request for transfer and redressal of grievances by government servants will not be accepted.

The committee will consider only those petitions that are within the ambit of the Legislative Assembly rules.

The committee, at the time of its visit to the district, will ascertain factual position from the officials concerned, in the presence of the petitioners.

