Tiruchirapalli

Petition filed against ASI

Cleaning work carried out by the officer as part of temple renovation work had resulted in the damaging of inscriptions.

A petition seeking a direction to the Archaeological Survey of India to protect all removed articles, sculptures and inscriptions without destroying them under the pretext of consecration of Big Temple has been filed before the District Munsif Court here.

Moving the petition, the petitioner V.Jeevakumar of Thanjavur Big Temple Worshippers Committee, citing a newspaper report claimed that some inscriptions have been damaged while the ASI carried out cleaning work as part of renovation of the temple during March-April last year.

Subsequently, a notice was issued by the petitioner, who is also an advocate, to the ASI in November 2019 asking them to renovate without causing any damage or removing any sculptures or inscriptions in the Big Temple complex.

Alleging that despite the notice, the respondents – ASI and the Thanjavur Palace Devasthanam – carried out the work as they planned, the petitioner moved the court seeking an injunction to protect the removed articles, sculptures, and inscriptions. The petition was posted for March 9.

