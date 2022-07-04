Petition by students prompts instant school inspection by Collector

Hours after a protest staged by students of Adi Dravida Boys' Welfare Higher Secondary School at Keezha Anbil in Lalgudi Block, to highlight paucity of teachers, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar carried out an inspection to determine the requirements, on Sunday.

The Collector instructed officials to act on the grievances of the students, who complained that they were suffering without teachers for three years. The school was also shorn of basic amenities, including drinking water and proper toilet facility, the students said in a petition submitted to the Collector.