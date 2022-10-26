Pest attack affects maize crop

Farmers in Perambalur district are a worried lot as maize crops are being affected by insufficient rainfall and an invasive pest fall armyworm. Maize crops are grown on 65,000 acres in Veppanthattai taluk in the district.

Expecting good rain, a section of farmers had sowed maize in mid-July and the harvest is expected in January. After the rain failed, the farmers managed to irrigate the fields to help the seeds germinate. But due to inadequate rainfall even in the month of September and October, the crops failed to survive, said S. Mani, who raised maize on two acres in Thiruvalandurai village.

"Unfortunately, the timing of the rainfall has not suited cultivators. Maize does not need large quantities of water to grow, but requires rainfall right before the fruiting stage," he said.

According to the farmers, those who sowed maize during the month of July suffered a lot, but those who commenced the process after two months escaped the water crisis.

For more than four years, maize crops are affected by pests causing extensive destruction to the crops. Because of the pests, many farmers have shifted to castor cultivation, said M. Sundaramoorthy a maize farmer.

Despite taking efforts by the farmers and Agriculture Department to prevent the spread of the fall armyworms, the pest has managed to damage the crops and continue to haunt farmers.

T. Rajakannu, another farmer said, “For the first time, I planted maize crop on 1 acre at the cost of ₹ 20,000. But the pests have almost destroyed it. I have used pesticides more than 10 times but they couldn’t control the pests. With the attack of worms, my chances of getting even a marginal harvest have reduced drastically.”

The farmers said they could do nothing about the attack as no pesticide, no matter how many times it was used, worked. Many have started to destroy the crops already to clear fields for the next crop and to prevent it from spreading.

Deputy Director of Horticulture M. Indra said that in some parts the maize crop has been harvested, and some areas have been affected by insufficient rains and pests. “If farmers incur any losses, they will be compensated through the crop insurance scheme. We will inspect these locations soon and take necessary steps,” she added.