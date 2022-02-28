Persons with disabilities want exclusive coaches in all trains

They besiege the office of the Divisional Railway Manager in Tiruchi

A section of members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) on Monday besieged the office of the Divisional Railway Manager here and urged the railway administration to attach coaches meant for persons with disabilities in all trains and ensure that they alone were permitted to travel in such compartments. The members led by TARATDAC State secretary P. Jeeva assembled in front of the Divisional Railway Manager’s office where they raised slogans in support of the demand and others. The TARATDAC members also urged the railway administration to provide concessional tickets to persons with disabilities in all unreserved ticketing system counters. The protestors alleged that Government Railway Police personnel, railway staff and their acquaintances were being allowed to travel in coaches meant for persons with disabilities, while they were not being allowed to travel in the compartments citing COVID-19 pandemic. They also wanted the railway administration to create special parking lots in all railway stations for parking of vehicles of persons with disabilities. Police sources said over 140 TARATDAC members were arrested.