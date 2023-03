March 16, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers staged demonstrations at different places in the district on Thursday in support of their demands.

Police sources said the demonstrations were held at Tiruverumbur, Thottiyam and Manapparai in which around 90 members participated. Providing house site pattas for those persons with disabilities who did not have a house was among their demands.