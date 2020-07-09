Persons with disabilities seek hike in relief

TIRUCHI

09 July 2020 17:53 IST

Persons with disabilities have urged the government to hike the relief given to them in view of the COVID 19 pandemic to ₹5000 from ₹1000.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Rights and Protection of All Persons with Disabilities Association protested outside the Tiruchi District Collectorate on Tuesday seeking an increase in the assistance provided. “Many of us are the sole breadwinners in our families. We request the government to increase the assistance to at least ₹5000 each month,” said J. Jayapal, District President of the association.

In a petition submitted to the district collector, they also sought jobs through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. “We can work as supervisors, some of us can also do jobs which require physical labour. Why are we not part of the scheme?” Mr. Jayapal asked.

Meanwhile, complaints are being aired in a few places that persons with disabilities are facing difficulties in getting the relief.The district authorities in Tiruchi have instructed those with required documents to visit their nearest Village Administrative Office to collect the amount while in Thanjavur, the authorities have undertaken the duty of distributing the funds to the doorsteps of the persons with disabilities.Those with national identity cards, Aadhaar cards and other necessary documents can collect the relief.

“Even those with the Identity Cards are either returning home as they are unable to wait at the VAO offices. Those have travelled to other districts and stranded there also unable to get the assistance,” said K. Kamaraj, a disability rights activist based in Tiruchi. The government must also allow for these migrant persons with disabilities to either receive the compensation at other locations or keep the amount in reserve, which they can avail when they return, he added.

In some districts, the distribution is being done through the Public Distribution System (PDS) shops, which can also be implemented in Tiruchi, Mr. Kamaraj said. “While the VAO offices might be three or four km away, the PDS shops will be closer by to most residents,” he said.

V. Srinivasan, a resident of Thirupanandal, Thanjavur, who has been assisting persons with disabilities in his locality said that many have been lining up outside the VAO office near his residence and had to wait for long. Incidentally, officials in Thanjavur had announced that they would distribute the welfare assistance from door-to-door. “From 10 am on Friday, these people have been visiting the office and returning disappointed,” he said.

“We must understand that persons with disabilities are severely affected by this crisis. At such a time, we are asking them to bring photocopies of ID cards and other documents which amounts to harassing them, especially when the government has promised to hand over the money to their doorstep” he said.

R. Subramanian, Thanjavur District Differently Abled Welfare Officer, however, said that the door-to-door distribution was being done in the district in a seamless manner. “We have distributed welfare assistance to 17,386 people and will complete the distribution within this week. There has been no problem so far, the people in Thirupanandal may have crowded around the VAO office without knowing that we would come to their houses,” he said.

Tiruchi District Differently Abled Welfare Officer R. Ravichandran said that a total of 63,617 beneficiaries will receive the relief in Tiruchi. While in some districts, the door-to-door distribution has been undertaken, some panchayat unions have voluntarily taken it up in Tiruchi, he said. “Bank transfers or door-to-door distribution is difficult as we do not have records of all beneficiaries,” he said. Some might not even have functional bank accounts, he added. As on Monday, 16,000 of the 63,617 of them have received the welfare assistance, he added.