Persons with disabilities seek hike in monthly assistance

The Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) on Wednesday protested outside the Tiruchi Collectorate to highlight its long-pending demands including increasing the monthly assistance provided by the State government and provision of jobs amid the pandemic.

Nearly 500 persons and their caregivers attached to the association participated in the protest. “Our main demand is implementation of the backlog of vacancies in State departments according to a 2013 Supreme Court judgment,” said P. Kumar of TARATDAC.

Another demand was provision of 5% of jobs in the private sector as mandated by the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. “We have suffered the most during the pandemic. We have knocked on every door but in vain. No official wants to hear our pleas,” Mr. Kumar said.

For 10 years there has been no change in the monthly assistance provided by the State government, they claimed.

Neighbouring States pay at least ₹3,000, while Tamil Nadu continues to provide just ₹1,000 for persons with disabilities and ₹1,500 for those with severe disabilities. “Many were dependent on daily wages for survival. Now with COVID-19, they are helpless and their condition is only getting worse,” he added.

The protesters demanded that the assistance be increased to ₹3,000 for all persons with disabilities and ₹5,000 a month for those with severe impairments.

The protesters were taken into custody by the police and kept at a school ground nearby before being let off in the evening.