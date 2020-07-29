Persons with disabilities rush to renew identity cards

A crowded District Differently Abled Welfare Office in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

29 July 2020 19:40 IST

TIRUCHI

Over 200 persons with disabilities gathered outside the District Differently Abled Rehabilitation Office in Tiruchi to renew the National Disability Identity cards. Many who had gone to other districts for work or other reasons had visited the office to renew the card, officials here said.

The Tiruchi DDRO, R. Ravichandran said that on Wednesdays special camps are conducted for persons with orthopaedic disabilities to visit a doctor at the office and to also renew their ID cards. Similarly, visually impaired persons would visit on Thursday. “We began distributing the blue coloured National ID cards in 2005. There are many with ID cards issued earlier than that, and are therefore now visiting the office for renewal,” he said.

Since the ID cards are necessary for availing the COVID 19 of ₹ 1000 announced by the State government, many persons were rushing in to get their cards renewed.

The crowd at the office on Wednesday was larger than usual as many are yet to receive the Rs. 1000 relief fund offered by the government visited the office, said Mr. Ravichandran. The camp was suspended due to COVID-19 and was resumed after a period of a few weeks.

Of the 63,617 people registered in the district so far, 28,800 have received the assistance so far, he added.

The assistance is being distributed at the Village Administrative Office across all taluks to ensure that persons with disabilities get it. However, despite that many, especially in urban areas, were yet to receive it, Mr. Ravichandran said.

M. Kamaraj, disabilities rights activist said that more awareness was required among persons with disabilities. “There are many without the Disability Identity Card issued by the central government. There are many without any identity cards too. For them, an enrolment drive is required,” he said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has requested persons with disabilities to avail themselves of the one-time relief fund by July 31. The VAO at all taluk offices would hand over the money if necessary documents were produced, an official release said.