Persons with disabilities look for district-level helpline

People with disabilities here say they face difficulties in contacting the centralised toll-free helpline 18004250111, for meeting their emergency requirements like supply of provisions or medicines at doorsteps, during the lockdown period.

Many opine that the response mechanism could be improved through start of an exclusive district-level control room. There are indications that this idea is under contemplation in a few districts, sources said.

According to officials, the helpline operated from the office of Commissioner of the Welfare of the Differently-Abled functions with more than 10 lines for attending to the grievances of the callers.

“However, getting a response from the helpliine is a time-consuming process. We have to keep calling repeatedly for a considerable duration of time. Not many have the patience to persist with making repeated calls,” Kamaraj of Police Colony, a person with orthopaedic disability said.

State-wide, the helplines have addressed the needs of over 25,000 callers during the lockdown period. The helpline has addressed the needs of 1,837 people with disabilities in Tiruchi district, R. Ravichandran, District Differently Abled Welfare Officer said.

The requirements of the callers are currently being addressed through the taluk offices.

Grocery items, vegetables, medicines and other requirements are being routed to the needy callers through the respective Village Administrative Officers. Materials worth about ₹250 are being provided at the doorsteps of the disabled people.

According to Mr. Ravichandran, the combined efforts of the Revenue Department and Non Government Organisations have reflected in immediate attention to emergency requirements.

Now that the government has decided to deliver monthly rations for family card holders at the doorsteps of the people with disability following extension of the lockdown period, the supply of rice, dal, cooking oil and condiments will considerably obviate the need for them to substantially depend on the helpline, Mr. Ravichandran said.