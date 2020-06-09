Persons with disabilities get scooters from MP

TIRUCHI

09 June 2020 23:24 IST

Thirty-five persons with disabilities were presented with scooters, sanctioned with funds from MPLADS of Tiruchi MP Su.Thirunavukkarasar for year 2019-20, here on Tuesday.

The beneficiaries were from Tiruchi East, Tiruchi West, Srirangam and Tiruverumbur Assembly segments. The scooters, each costing ₹56,400, were handed over to the beneficiaries by Mr. Thirunavukkarasar in the presence of Collector S. Sivarasu and other officials. The retrofitted scooters with additional wheels on the sides were designed to meet the requirements of persons with disabilities.

Advertising

Advertising