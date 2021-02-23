Tiruchirapalli

Persons with disabilities demand quota in private sector

Members of Tamil Nadu All Type of Differently Abled Persons Association protest in Tiruchi on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

A group of 94 persons with disabilities affiliated to Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) were arrested after they assembled near the Collectorate to hold wait-in agitation in support of their demands.

They wanted the State government to provide them ₹3,000 as monthly assistance and ₹5,000 to those with severe disabilities.

They also urged the government to enact a special law providing 5% reservation for persons with disabilities in employment in the private sector. As they were not allowed to hold the agitation, they staged a demonstration near the Collectorate leading to their arrest.

The demonstrators were led by TARATDAC Manikandan union secretary A. Arokiaraj.

Members of Tamil Nadu All Types of Persons with Disabilities and their Attendees Rights Forum attempted to besiege government offices in Thanjavur district on Tuesday in support of their demands.

The demonstrators, who assembled near the District Collectorate in Thanjavur and near the Revenue Divisional Office at Pattukottai, were prevented by police from entering the premises. Hence, they squatted at the entrance of the government offices and raised slogans in support of their demands including monthly pension and reservation in employment opportunities in the private sector.

They were arrested and later released in the evening, police said.

