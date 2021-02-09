Persons with disabilities arrested

THANJAVUR

Members of Tamil Nadu All Types of Differently-abled and their Attendees Rights Forum were arrested when they attempted to stage demonstrations inside the Collectorate here and other Revenue Divisional / Taluk offices in the district on Tuesday.

They decided to stage the demonstrations in support of their demands for hiking the monthly financial assistance to ₹ 3000 for persons with disabilities and ₹ 5000 for persons with severe disabilities. They also sought reservation in the private sector .

The protesters were prevented from entering into the government offices at Thanjavur, Orathanadu, Pattukottai, Thiruvidaimaruthur, Kumbakonam and Papanasam and were arrested. All those persons arrested in the morning were later released in the evening, police said.