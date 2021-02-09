Persons with disabilities arrested, released

TIRUCHI

Several persons with disabilities resorted to protests in Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and other places on Tuesday in support of their demands.

A group of 65 of them came to the Collectorate here where they staged a protest demanding the State government to provide them ₹ 3,000 as monthly assistance and ₹ 5,000 to those with severe disabilities. They urged the State government to enact a special law providing for five per cent reservation for persons with disabilities in employment in the private sector.

A group of police personnel were deployed at the Collectorate following the State-wide protest call given by the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARADAC). The stir was led by the TARADAC Manikandam union secretary Arokiaraj. Those staging the protest were later arrested, said police sources.

In Pudukottai Town, a group of 22 persons with disabilities resorted to protest in support of the same demands. They were led by the TARADAC district in-charge Girija, said the sources.

Thanjavur

Members of Tamil Nadu All Types of Differently-abled and their Attendees Rights Forum were arrested when they attempted to stage demonstrations inside the Collectorate in Thanjavur and other Revenue Divisional / Taluk offices in the district on Tuesday.

They also sought reservation in the private sector .

The protesters were prevented from entering into the government offices at Thanjavur, Orathanadu, Pattukottai, Thiruvidaimaruthur, Kumbakonam and Papanasam and were arrested. All those persons arrested in the morning were later released in the evening, police said.