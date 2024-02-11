Personal remarks against late CMs should be avoided, says Congress MP

February 11, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Tiruchi Lok Sabha member and senior Congress leader Su. Thirunavukkarasar on Sunday said that personal remarks against late Chief Ministers should be avoided.

Mr. Thirunavukkarasar was responding to a question regarding the recent remarks made by DMK MP A. Raja against the late Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran which had triggered a controversy. Mr. Thiruvukkarasar was with the AIADMK during the regime of Ramachandran.

Replying to a question from journalists here, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said he had not seen the actual version of Mr. Raja’s speech as he was in New Delhi for 12 days attending the Parliament session. He said personal remarks against late Chief Ministers K. Kamaraj, M.G. Ramachandran, M. Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa, who had commanded the respect of the people and ruled the State, should be avoided. There could be some views about their way of governance but not personal remarks, he said.

