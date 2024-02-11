GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Personal remarks against late CMs should be avoided, says Congress MP

February 11, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi Lok Sabha member and senior Congress leader Su. Thirunavukkarasar on Sunday said that personal remarks against late Chief Ministers should be avoided.

Mr. Thirunavukkarasar was responding to a question regarding the recent remarks made by DMK MP A. Raja against the late Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran which had triggered a controversy. Mr. Thiruvukkarasar was with the AIADMK during the regime of Ramachandran.

Replying to a question from journalists here, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said he had not seen the actual version of Mr. Raja’s speech as he was in New Delhi for 12 days attending the Parliament session.  He said personal remarks against late Chief Ministers K. Kamaraj, M.G. Ramachandran, M. Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa, who had commanded the respect of the people and ruled the State, should be avoided. There could be some views about their way of governance but not personal remarks, he said.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.