Personal hygiene, isolation can prevent conjunctivitis

November 28, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

As cases of ‘Madras Eye’ (conjunctivitis) were reported to be on the rise in Chennai in recent weeks, physicians in Tiruchi have advised the public to be prepared in order to avoid getting infected.

The disease is an inflammation of the conjunctiva, the thin clear tissue that lies over the white part of the eye and lines the inside of the eyelid.

Even though it is one of the symptoms of coronavirus, doctors said that the current spread of infections were unrelated to the pandemic.

“Conjunctivitis is one of the possible symptoms of COVID-19, but the current situation is different. There are many organisms and viruses which can cause Madras Eye. This is not the same as Coronavirus,” Pragya Parmar, head, Department of Cornea and Refractive Surgery, Joseph Eye Hospital, told The Hindu.

“It is a very simple disease that can be cured within a week to 10 days with antibiotic eye drops and ointment. We have been seeing at least 20 to 25 cases of Madras Eye per day for the past month, but since it is seasonal, it will decrease slowly,” she said.

Doctors added that the viral infection could also affect other parts of the body and present symptoms such as cold and fever along with eye inflammation.

“Many of the patients are family members, infected from each other. We advise them to wash their hands frequently, use separate towels and also, for children, to take leave from school until they are cured,” Dr. Parmar said.

Being infected once does not offer resistance to future infections, said Shibu Varkey, phaco and refractive surgeon, Maxivision Superspeciality Eye Hospitals. “As there are multiple sub-types of the virus, it is possible for same individual to get infected multiple times. The only way to prevent the spread of infection is to avoid hand eye contact. Whenever the eye has to be touched, the hands must be washed or sanitised first,” he said.

Dr. Varkey added that patients must isolate themselves and avoid using steroid eye drops for treating the infection.

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital dean N. Nehru said that the infection rate of Madras Eye cases was stable in Tiruchi. “We have been seeing approximately 17 patients per day, mostly children. But the public awareness of conjunctivitis has gone up, so they follow their doctor’s advice carefully in order to get well soon,” he said.