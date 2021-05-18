Personal distancing monitored in market at shifted location

Police deployed at the temporary vegetable market functioning at the new bus stand in Pudukottai to ensure personal distancing by public.

18 May 2021 18:43 IST

Dedicated parking slots have been marked inside the bus stand

PUDUKOTTAI

With the retail vegetable market in Pudukottai town having been shifted temporarily to the new bus stand, a team of police personnel has been deployed to ensure that the public maintain personal distancing while buying vegetables. Dedicated parking slots have been marked inside the bus stand for the customers arriving in vehicles.

Police sources said a team of more than 10 police personnel headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police was deployed at the new bus stand where the temporary vegetable market became functional on Monday.

In addition to retail vegetable shops, a few wholesale outlets were also functioning inside the bus stand during the permitted time from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Some of the shops functioning at the Uzhavar Sandhai in Pudukottai town have also been shifted to the new bus stand.

Municipal authorities said markings had been made in front of every retail shop for the public to stand in a queue by maintaining personal distancing while buying vegetables. Ropes have also been placed in between the vegetable traders and the buyers to maintain safe distance in between. A police officer said law-enforcers were conveying through the public address system to the general public coming to the vegetable market on the need to maintain personal distancing at a time where there was a spike COVID-19 cases. Police sources said cases against 12 vegetable shops which were found violating the social distancing norms were booked on Monday.

The vegetable market was shifted on the instruction of the Collector temporarily to the new bus stand in an effort to maintain personal distancing, said the municipal authorities. A senior official said there were three containment zones presently in Pudukottai town where spraying of disinfectants was being done regularly.

Disinfectants were being also sprayed through the municipal authorities at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital and at the Old General Hospital where COVID-19 patients were undergoing treatment.

Kabasurakudineer was being distributed at 10 places in Pudukottai town for the general public. The official said the municipality had inked a memorandum of understanding with a private firm at Sengipatti in Thanjavur district for periodic safe disposal of bio-medical waste collected from the containment zones.