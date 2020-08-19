In Tiruchi, physically challenged man discovers solace in philanthropy

For M. Kamaraj, who is in his late thirties and suffers from disability, reaching out to the needy with provisions during the pandemic has infused purpose into his life.

On Monday, he rode through Thillai Nagar, Central Bus Stand area, Head Post Office and other parts of the city to hand over provisions to some 18 cobblers.

“A package containing tamarind, garlic, biscuits and other daily requirements means a lot to the families of cobblers who have been out of work for months,” Mr. Kamaraj says.

He drives for nearly 40 km in his customised two-wheeler to hand over the provisions to the cobblers and reaches home only after darkness falls.

Though without permanent employment himself, Mr. Kamaraj says his well-wishers are behind the initiative. The expenses for the latest exercise was sponsored by Pushpa, a friend who lives abroad.

The remaining cobblers in Subramaniapuram and Toll Gate area will be covered during the course of this week, he adds.

In recent weeks, Mr. Kamaraj, a resident of Police Colony in Navalpattu, has handed over provisions like wheat flour, cooking oil, chillies, soap, hair oil and other essential commodities to about 150 families of Narikurava community and a few migrant families in Cholamadevi.