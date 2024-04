April 08, 2024 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A youth was arrested for snatching a three sovereign gold necklace in broad daylight from a 60-year-old woman in the city.

S. Marikkannu,60, from Barma Colony here was returning to her home along with her sister by walk on Saturday evening. The accused S. Priyadharshan,24, who came behind by walk snatched Ms Marikkannu’s gold chain worth 1.5 lakhs and ran away.

The Cantonment police filed a case and arrested Priyasharshan on Sunday.

