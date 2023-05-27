‘Persistence pays as real learning starts only after graduation’

May 27, 2023 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - TIRUCHI

Real learning starts only after graduation, and first-time workers should persist in their jobs until they achieve their goals in order to succeed in life, said L. Lakshman, chairman emeritus, Rane Group.

Addressing the outgoing batch of 170 students at Rane Polytechnic Technical Campus (RPTC) in Sethurapatti, Fatima Nagar, on Friday, Mr. Lakshman said, “Initially, it is very common for new workers to feel that they are not being allowed to grow or improve in their career. But they should learn to control this dissatisfaction, and also refrain from quitting midway. It is up to graduates to prove their mettle on their own with hard work and diligence, because the employer can only teach you so much.”

Mr. Lakshman said that though the employment potential for engineering diploma holders was significantly higher when compared to that of holders of degrees, students needed counselling on choosing the right path. “Mindless application to courses is a leftover from colonial times, when an Arts degree could get you a clerical or teaching position. Today, we need students who are ready for the evolving job market upon graduation,” he said. Mr. Lakshman also advised students to learn English, because it could help them to communicate better with clients from all over the world.

Speaking on the occasion, R Venkatanarayanan, president, Corporate Services, Rane Group, said that RPTC was a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, offering diploma courses in Mechanical Engineering and Mechatronics Engineering.

The institute’s 10th Annual Day and convocation was attended by Pushpa Lakshman, and B. Rajalakshmi, Head — Educational Initiatives, besides students and their parents. Service awards were presented to long-time employees of RPTC.

R. Joshua Arul Kumar, Principal, presented the annual report.

