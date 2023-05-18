May 18, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Residents of Karappangadu in Thanjavur district and devotees of Sri Perundevi Nayika Samedha Sri Devarajaswamy Temple have requested the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department officials to grant permission for the conduct of the trial run of the new wooden car donated to the temple by the villagers and the devotees.

Inquiries revealed that a ‘thiruther thiruppani’ committee comprising a group of villagers and devotees of Sri Devarajaswamy Temple, popularly known as Sri Abheeshta Varadaraja Perumal Temple, Karappangadu, near Madukkur in Thanjavur district, was formed and the work of fabricating the wooden car commenced in December 2019.

The work was completed in about six months with the active support and financial assistance of the villagers and devotees. Subsequently, the newly fabricated temple car was handed over to the temple in September 2020 and was inspected by a team of the HR and CE Department officials comprising the Department ‘sthapathi’ as one of the team members, in August 2022.

After inspecting the ‘ther’, the team laid down two conditions for granting permission for conducting the ceremonial trail run – ‘vellottam’ – of the wooden car, which was adding additional dolls to the ‘ther’ structure and ensuring that all the roads through which the temple car was to be pulled along were blacktopped in addition to widening of a small stretch of the carriageway.

The sponsors duly executed the first direction and modifications to the ‘therodum veedhis’ (the streets through which the temple car is pulled during the festival) were executed by the civic body at an estimated cost of ₹24 lakh with State funding, sources said.

Now, sources said, the villagers and the devotees of Sri Abheeshta Varadaraja Perumal eagerly await the granting of permission for the trial run of the new wooden car by the HR and CE Department well before the commencement of the annual festival of this temple on May 30. The car festival that forms part of the annual festival is scheduled to be celebrated on June 7, they added.