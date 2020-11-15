Permission cancelled

NAGAPATTINAM

15 November 2020 19:20 IST

Devotees were not permitted to take part in the Kanda Sashti Vizha at Sikkal Singaravelar Temple on Sunday.

The festival, scheduled till November 23, was planned with limited participation of devotees. The restriction on confluence of people at public places would remain in place until further orders, Collector Praveen P. Nair said in a press release.

New Aavin parlour

Aavin has opened a new parlour at Velankanni for sale of milk products.

Textiles Minister O.S. Manian inaugurated the parlour and expressed the government's efforts to strengthen the dairy sector despite the limitations caused by COVID-19 induced lockdown.