Permanent closure of railway gate opposed

Residents of Pettavaithailai and those staying in the nearby villages have opposed the permanent closure of the manned railway gate (No.62) at Pettavaithalai situated along the Tiruchi - Karur broad gauge section.

The closure of the gate that comes under the limits of the Salem railway division would adversely affect movement of general public of Pettavaithalai and nearby villages as they have been passing through the gate for several years.

P. Karumpachalam, a social activist of Pettavaithalai, said the railway authorities stuck a notice on the manned gate on Thursday informing that the gate would be permanently closed from December 4 for "administrative reasons". The decision to close the gate shocked the people as this move would not only affect the movement of thousands of people to different places but also force them to take a detour of about four kilometres, he said.

The closure of the gate would also affect movement of those residing in interior pockets including Sirukaadu, Banglapudur, Nachalur, Kottaiyarthottam, Sangamadai, Inungur, Mr. Karumpachalam said. About 15 Tamil Nadu State Corporation buses and private buses, ambulances and other vehicles pass every day through this gate established years ago. Farmers, traders, students and the general public would be put to severe hardship if the gate was closed permanently, he further said.

As news of the closure of the gate spread, a group of people from Pettavaithalai and those in its vicinity expressed their opposition to the railway administration's move by sitting on the railway track for some time on Friday morning. They later submitted a memorandum to the Pettavaithalai railway station master urging the railway authorities not to close the gate keeping in mind the interest of the general public and allow it to function as usual.

Later, the Srirangam Tahsildar came to the spot and heard the version from the public who emphasised the need to keep the gate functional. A railway official from Salem Division said the decision to close the gate had been deferred for the time being.