Permanent building for Kendriya Vidyalaya will become a reality

Tiruchi

16 August 2021 21:44 IST

To begin construction ₹1.86 lakh has been given to the CPWD, Tiruchi Division

At long last, there are positive indications for Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ponmalai, that has been functioning out of temporary buildings since 2016-17, to move to its own campus, much to the relief of parents.

Last year, the school had submitted all the required documents to the Central Public Works Department for construction of permanent building at the land provided free of cost by the Southern Railway. The initial request for the purpose was sent from the school to the Chief Engineer (SZ-1), CPWD, Chennai, during August 2016.

Advertising

Advertising

As a first step towards start of construction process, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, New Delhi, has sanctioned ₹ 1.86 lakh to CPWD, Tiruchi Division, for the preliminary drawing/ preliminary estimate, removal of vegetation, and fixing of boundary stones around the 6.4 acres allotted by the Southern Railways at Ponmalaipatti. The work is currently in progress at the site that is close to the Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway. A detailed report on the work completion will be sent to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan shortly, according to the Principal Naval Kishore.

While the Southern Railway has been advocating start of a second section at the entry level in class I, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has not approved it for schools functioning in temporary buildings. The temporary buildings are sufficient only for continuity of single sections.

Due to the increasing demand for seats in the school started under civil sector, there are already over 55 students per section against the permitted level of 40. The high demand for admission in this school is owing to its location in the city limits.

In all likelihood, the site will be readied for construction from the start of 2022, sources said.