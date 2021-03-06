Periyar statue in Sirkazhi smeared with vibuthi, tilak

A statue of Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar E.V. Ramasamy was smeared with holy ash and a tilak was placed on its head by unidentified persons, in Sirkazhi on Friday evening.
The incident came to light when a person posted the picture of the statue with the tilak and vibuthi on his head on social media. The statue was also splashed with sandal-coloured paste.
On hearing about the incident, the police swung into action and washed the statue before the arrival of local residents and members of the Dravidar Kazhagam.
According to sources, the miscreants had gained entry into the enclosure as it was not locked. They disappeared quickly before others noticed the vandalism.
A group of DK volunteers staged a protest, seeking action against those involved in the incident, which occurred very close to the camp office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Sirkazhi. A case has been registered against a group of unknown persons.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath