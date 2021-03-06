Periyar statue in Sirkazhi smeared with vibuthi, tilak

The incident came to light when a person posted a picture of the statue on social media

﻿

A statue of Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar E.V. Ramasamy was smeared with holy ash and a tilak was placed on its head by unidentified persons, in Sirkazhi on Friday evening.

The incident came to light when a person posted the picture of the statue with the tilak and vibuthi on his head on social media. The statue was also splashed with sandal-coloured paste.

On hearing about the incident, the police swung into action and washed the statue before the arrival of local residents and members of the Dravidar Kazhagam.

According to sources, the miscreants had gained entry into the enclosure as it was not locked. They disappeared quickly before others noticed the vandalism.

A group of DK volunteers staged a protest, seeking action against those involved in the incident, which occurred very close to the camp office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Sirkazhi. A case has been registered against a group of unknown persons.