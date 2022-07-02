Periyar Maniammai Institute bags Green Champion award

Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, deemed to be university, Vallam, has bagged the Green Champion Award for 2021.

Disclosing this at the annual day celebration,, Vice-Chancellor S. Velusami said the university was selected for the award by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board for its contribution towards conservation of energy and water resources. A cash award of ₹1 lakh formed part of the award.

Participating in the event, Chancellor K. Veeramani highlighted the need to conserve natural resources for posterity.

Delivering the annual day address, Minister for Environment-Climate Change and Youth Welfare and Sports Development Siva V. Meyyanathan gave a brief outline on the efforts initiated by the State government to preserve and protect the environment for posterity.

A technical magazine, TECHMAG. was released on the occasion and prizes and certificates were distributed to faculty members for their achievements, according to an official release.