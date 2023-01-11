Periya Suriyur near Tiruchi gets ready to host jallikattu

January 11, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With Pongal festivities round the corner, Periya Suriyur village on the outskirts of Tiruchi is gearing up to host the first jallikattu in Tiruchi district this year.

Anticipating a government order soon to permit the bull taming event at Periya Suriyur, the organising committee members have begun making detailed arrangements at the sprawling ‘Periyakulam’ - a dry water body - the venue of the jallikattu.

The event is planned to be organised on January 16 - the second day of the Tamil month Thai when maatu Pongal is celebrated. It has been the customary practice of the villagers of Periya Suriyur to hold the event on the day. Works on setting up the vaadivaasal through which the bulls are let out one after the other after being examined by veterinary teams. The metal stage for accommodating VIPs are under way at the event venue.

Simultaneously, installation of double barricades along the arena as a safety measure is also on along with other works, says S. Raja involved in organising the event. The organisers would spend around Rs. 15 lakhs for making the arrangements to make the event a grand success, Mr. Raja further said.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, accompanied by Animal Husbandry department officials, inspected the arrangements at the venue on Tuesday. He asked the organisers to adhere to the standard operating procedures laid down by the government for holding the event.

Officials of the government departments such as Revenue, Police, Health, Animal Husbandry, Fire and Rescue Services and Public Works Department would be deployed for the event to ensure that it passes off smoothly. Ahead of the proposed event, a meeting would be held with the organisers in which officials from different departments would take part, a senior official said.

The Animal Husbandry department would deploy veterinary teams at the event venue to screen and examine every bull that is brought for the jallikattu. The Health Department teams would screen every tamer participating in the event and provide first aid to the injured persons. Those requiring higher medical treatment will be referred to hospitals, said officials.