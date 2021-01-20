Peria Suriyur jallikattu, first in Tiruchi, begins

Tiruchi district’s first jallikattu got under way at Peria Suriyur off Pudukottai Highway on Wednesday. The event, said to be one of the biggest in the central region, was originally scheduled for January 15 but postponed due to heavy rainfall.
Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) N. Vishwanathan administered an oath to the bull tamers to play the sport ethically after inaugurating the event at 9 a.m.
According to the organisers, 550 bulls and 450 bull tamers had registered for the event. A team of veterinarians from the Department of Animal Husbamdry and a medical team were stationed at the venue to provide first aid.
As of 11.30 a.m., 90 bulls were let out of the vadivasal while two batches of tamers had tried to tame them. Nine persons, including seven spectators, were injured at the ongoing event. Two of the seriously injured were referred to the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.
Safety norms flouted
Many attendees threw caution to the wind, did not adhere to the Special Operating Procedure (SoPs) to be followed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Personal distancing and mask-wearing norms were flouted as spectators climbed on to stationary trucks and barricades to view the event.
Organising committee members and sponsors gave away cash, silver coins, silver lamps, appliances and utensils to bull owners and tamers.
