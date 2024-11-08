Peravurani farmers’ market starts functioning

Sale of vegetables, fruits, coconuts, and flowers commenced at the Peravurani Farmers’ Market on Friday.

According to official sources, the facility was set up at a cost of ₹45 lakh, including ₹11 lakh released by N. Ashokkumar, Peravurani MLA, under the Member of Legislative Assembly Constituency Development Scheme.

The MLA made the first purchase at the market which has come up near the Andavankovil Government Veterinary hospital in the Peravurani Town Panchayat. Deputy Director (Agriculture Marketing) G.Vidya, Agriculture Officer Thara and Deputy Agriculture Officer and Farmers’ Market Manager N. Rajagoplan were present.

Meanwhile, the ‘inordinate delay’ in the commencement of the gasifier crematorium operation at the civic body burial ground was resented by the section town panchayat residents who used to cremate the body of their departed family members at the Periyakulam Eri Aavanam Salai.

The gasifier facility was created at a cost of ₹1.50 crore under the Kalaignar Nagarpura Mempattu Thittam (KNMT) at the burial ground recently.