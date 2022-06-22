Peravai lauds HR and CE department’s prompt action

The Deiva Thamizh Peravai has appreciated the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department for fulfilling its demand within a day of submission of the request on behalf of devotees.

In a press release, DTP Coordinator P. Maniarasan said the department had called for complaints/petitions relating to grievances of devotees with respect to worship of the presiding deity and management of the temple by Pothu Dikshithars recently.

Subsequently, the Peravai’s executive committee members and a group of devotees submitted a petition seeking consent to recite Thevaram and Thirumuraigal on the chitrambala medai , take over of the administration of Chidambaram Natarajar temple by the department and a a few other demands to the department’s inquiry committee headed by Deputy Commissioner, Cuddalore, on June 20.

The next day, HR and CE Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran issued an order allowing recitation of Thevaram and Thirumuraigal on the chitrambala medai .