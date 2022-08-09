Tiruchirapalli

School students sensitised to drug abuse

Special Correspondent PERAMBALUR August 09, 2022 19:58 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 19:58 IST

Police personnel in the district conducted awareness campaigns to students of government schools in the district on drug abuse on Tuesday. 

Teams of police personnel visited government schools and explained to the students the hazards of using narcotic substances and drugs and their harmful effects. The initiative was carried out on the instruction of the Superintendent of Police, Perambalur.

A police press release said the law enforcers were conducting such awareness campaigns among people on the need to completely eliminate banned tobacco substances in the district.

