Electric detonators seized from grocery shop

August 09, 2022 18:59 IST

The Perambalur Police seized 175 electric detonators from a grocery shop at Kavulpalayam village near here on Tuesday. The explosive substances were found when a couple of police personnel went to the shop to conduct checks for ganja and banned tobacco substances. The shop is owned by N. Mahendran (46) of Kavulpalayam.

Police said the two police personnel noticed a stock of electric detonators kept in the rear side of the grocery shop while conducting checks and informed higher authorities. Police from Perambalur station conducted an inquiry.

It came to light that Mahendran’s son Gopinath had been working as a supervisor in a stone quarry at Kavulpalayam. He is alleged to have taken to his father’s grocery shop the electric detonators which were left over after being used for quarrying purposes. Further investigations are on.