Man attacks wife, constable in Perambalur

A 47-year-old man allegedly attacked his wife with a knife in front of the court here on Friday causing a flutter. The estranged couple had come to the court for the divorce case hearing in the morning when the incident occurred, said the police.

Police sources said R. Kamaraj allegedly attacked his wife K. Sudha (38) with a knife causing multiple injuries on her. A police constable Alagesan who was posted at the court intervened when Kamaraj is alleged to have slashed him with the knife on his right hand injuring the former.

Kamaraj also suffered injury in the attacks. The three were later admitted to the Government Hospital in Perambalur. The Perambalur police case have registered a case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) against Kamaraj.