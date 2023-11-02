Perambalur violence: BJP SC wing demands action against Minister under SC /ST Act

November 02, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Bharatiya Janata Party SC Morcha State president Tada Periyasamy on Thursday demanded that a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act be booked against Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar for “instigating” the attack on some BJP members belonging to the Scheduled Caste community by certain Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) men and “rowdies” at the District Collectorate in Perambalur recently when they came to submit a bid for auction of stone quarries in the district. Speaking to journalists at Perambalur, Mr. Periyasamy demanded that a case under the SC/ST Act be booked against the Minister. Minister’s aide Mahendran, Perambalur DMK MLA ‘s assistant Sivasankar, Ramesh, son of Perambalur DMK district secretary, and another DMK office-bearer Gopi were primarily responsible for the incident, he alleged. He said BJP members belonging to the SC community who had come to submit the bid were abused by using their caste name.