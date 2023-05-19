May 19, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Despite being identified as one of the backward and remote districts in the State, Perambalur has set a constructive example in the SSLC public examinations, the results of which were declared on Friday.

The district topped the State with a pass percentage of 97.67%, which is the highest for the district in the past 12 years. In the previous academic year, the district secured the second-highest pass percentage by recording 97.15.

A total of 8,039 students (4,173 boys and 3,866 girls) from 143 schools in the district appeared for the SSLC examinations, of which 7,852 students passed recording a pass percentage of 97.67%. Around 46 schools, including 39 government schools, six Adi Dravidar Welfare schools, and one school run by the Social Welfare Department, registered cent per cent results.

In Plus One exams Perambalur registered a pass percentage of 94.07 with 6,768 out of the 7,195 students who had appeared for the exams having cleared them.

According to the sources, the district had been faring poorly in the public exams until 12 about years ago and it started improving after 2011 when the district administration swung into action. Then on, the district managed to be within the 10 ranks in both SSLC and Plus Two exams.

An initiative was launched in 2011 for roping in teachers and educationists to support and oversee the academic performance of the students who appear for the board examination, with an aim to enhance quality education in all higher secondary and high schools.

“The achievement was indeed a collective performance by the students as well as the teachers. Weekly written tests conducted for students and proper training have contributed to this success. The school heads and teachers were asked to pay individual attention and guide the students,” said S. Manivannan, the Chief Educational Officer.

Tiruchi

As many as 31,838 students out of the 33,769 who had appeared cleared the SSLC exams putting the pass percentage at 94.28. Around 144 schools, including 52 government schools, 11 schools run by the Social Welfare Department, six government-aided schools, 11 partly government-aided schools, and 64 matriculation and self-financing schools, registered cent per cent results.

The Corporation High School in Senthaneerpuram continued to excel in the SSLC examination for the past 10 academic years. The students have come out with flying colours this year by recording 100% results in English and 98% in Tamil.

In the Plus One examinations, the district recorded a pass percentage of 92.77 with 28,100 out of the 30,290 students who had appeared for the exams clearing them.

Thanjavur

In Thanjavur district, a total of 30279 students appeared for the examinations this year and out of them 27,905 have cleared the same.

Out of the 407 schools, 107 institutions registered hundred per cent pass percentage, including 47 government schools. The district has managed to retain a total pass percentage equal to and above 90 per cent for four years - 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023 , according to official sources.

In Plus One exams, 23,798 out of 26,417 candidates cleared the examinations putting the pass percentage at 90.09.

Mayiladuthurai

As many as 10,405 students out of the 12,056 who had appeared for the exams cleared them with a pass percentage of 86.31 in SSLC exams. Around 33 schools, including two government schools, two government-aided schools and 29 matriculation and self-financing schools, recorded cent percent result.

In Plus One exams, 8,322 out of 9,943 students cleared the exam with a pass percentage of 83.70.

Tiruvarur

In Tiruvarur district, 90.79 per cent of students who had appeared for the examinations cleared it. A total of 15,316 pupils took up the examinations and out of them 13,906 have come out successfully. While full pass percentage was achieved by 24 government schools in the district, 35 private schools achieved this distinction, sources added.

In Plus One exams, 10,872 out of 12,567 students came out successful with a pass percentage of 86.51.

Nagapattinam

Nagapattinam district registered a pass per cent of 84.41 % with 6,895 out of the 8,168 students who had appeared for the SSLC exams having cleared them.

As many as 6,091 students cleared the Plus One exams out of the 7,163 of them with a pass percentage of 85.03 per cent.

Karur

In SSLC exams, 10,779 out of 11,781 students cleared the exam with a pass percentage of 91.49.

The district registered a pass percentage of 92 with 8,912 out of the 9,687 students who had appeared for the Plus One exams having cleared them.

Pudukottai

As many as 22,398 out of the 24,264 students who had appeared for the SSLC exams students came out successful recording a pass percentage of 92.31.

In Plus One exams, 15,934 out of 18,317 students had cleared with a pass percentage of 86.99.

Ariyalur

In SSLC, Ariyalur district registered a pass percentage of 95.40 with 9,406 out of the 9,860 students who had appeared for the exams having cleared them.

As many as 7,879 out of the 8,300 students had cleared the Plus One exams with a pass percentage of 94.93.