Perambalur tops the State in Plus Two pass percentage

Cent per cent results achieved by 35 schools, including 12 government schools, in the district in Plus Two

Perambalur district topped the State with a pass percentage of 97.95% in Plus Two and also emerged with the second-highest pass percentage at 97.15% in SSLC exams, according to the State Board public examination results, released on Monday.

In Perambalur, 7,510 out of the 7,667 students, who appeared for the exam, had cleared them with a pass percentage of 97.95% in Plus Two. In the SSLC exams, the district recorded a pass percentage of 97.15% with 7,665 out of the 7,890 students clearing the exam.

Briefing reporters here, Collector Sri Venkata Priya said cent per cent results has been achieved by 35 schools, including 12 government schools, in the district in Plus Two. She attributed the achievement to the written tests conducted every week and intensive training imparted by teachers to the students. The Collector appreciated the district officials of the School Education department, teachers and the students for working hard in making the district take the top position.

More than 90% of the students, who had appeared for the Plus Two examinations, have passed in the central districts.

Tiruchi

As many as 30,537 students out of the 31,831 who had appeared cleared the Plus Two exams putting the pass percentage at 95.93

In the SSLC examinations, the district recorded a pass percentage of 92.25 with 30,958 out of the 33,557 students who had appeared for the exams clearing them.

Thanjavur

In Plus Two, Thanajvur district registered a pass per centage of 94.69 with 25,856 out of the 27,306 students, who appeared for the exams, having cleared the exam.

In the SSLC exams, 28,047 out of 30,540 candidates cleared the examinations putting the pass percentage at 91.84.

Mayiladuthurai

As many as 9,974 students out of the 9,013 who had appeared for the exams cleared them with a pass percentage of 90.36 in Plus Two exams.

In the SSLC exams, 10,753 out of 12,541 students cleared the exam with a pass percentage of 85.74.

Tiruvarur

In Plus Two exams, 11,713 out of 12,835 students came out successful recording a pass percentage of 91.26.

In the SSLC exams, 13,371 out of 15,337 students came out successful with a pass percentage of 87.18.

Nagapattinam

Nagapattinam district registered a pass per cent of 92.31 % with 6,107 out of the 6,616 students who had appeared for the Plus Two exams had cleared them.

As many as 7,593 students cleared the SSLC exams out of the 8,285 of them with a pass percentage of 91.65 per cent.

Karur

In the Plus Two exams, 9,463 out of 10,245 students cleared the exam with a pass percentage of 92.37.

The district registered a pass percentage of 83 with 10,002 out of the 12, 051 students who had appeared for the SSLC exams having cleared them.

Pudukottai

As many as 17,011 out of the 18,575 students who had appeared for the Plus Two exams cleared them with a pass percentage of 91.58.

In SSLC exams, 19,731 out of 22,460 students had cleared with a pass percentage of 87.85.

Ariyalur

In Plus Two, Ariyalur district registered a pass per centage of 96.47 with 8,179 out of the 8,478 students who had appeared for the exams having cleared them.

As many as 9,377 out of the 10,230 students had cleared the SSLC exams with a pass percentage of 91.66.