Perambalur to get the Kollidam water as govt. accords administrative sanction for scheme

The State government has accorded administrative sanction for the Combined Water Supply Scheme to provide drinking water to residents of Perambalur municipality and to the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) Industrial complex located at Eraiyur and Padalur in the district.

The new water scheme is to be implemented at an estimated cost of ₹345.7 crore using the Kollidam as the source. A Government Order in this connection was issued a few days ago by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department. It is proposed to draw 16.19 million litres a day from the Kollidam near Nochiyam.

The Finance Minister in February this year during his budget speech for 2024-2025 announced that the “Combined Water Supply Scheme using Kollidam river as source will be implemented for providing water to approximately 65,000 people in Perambalur Municipality and SIPCOT Industrial complex at Eraiyur and Padalur.”

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board had accorded approval for the proposal and requested administrative sanction of the State government, said official sources.