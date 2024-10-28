GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Perambalur to get the Kollidam water as govt. accords administrative sanction for scheme

The Combined Water Supply Scheme is to be implemented at an estimate of ₹345.7 crore and benefit 65,000 people in Perambalur and SIPCOT complex at Eraiyur and Padalur

Published - October 28, 2024 08:15 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has accorded administrative sanction for the Combined Water Supply Scheme to provide drinking water to residents of Perambalur municipality and to the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) Industrial complex located at Eraiyur and Padalur in the district.

The new water scheme is to be implemented at an estimated cost of ₹345.7 crore using the Kollidam as the source. A Government Order in this connection was issued a few days ago by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department. It is proposed to draw 16.19 million litres a day from the Kollidam near Nochiyam.

The Finance Minister in February this year during his budget speech for 2024-2025 announced that the “Combined Water Supply Scheme using Kollidam river as source will be implemented for providing water to approximately 65,000 people in Perambalur Municipality and SIPCOT Industrial complex at Eraiyur and Padalur.”

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board had accorded approval for the proposal and requested administrative sanction of the State government, said official sources.

Published - October 28, 2024 08:15 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / water supply

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.