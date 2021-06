01 June 2021 17:32 IST

TIRUCHI

Perambalur Superintendent of Police Nisha Parthiban has tested positive for COVID-19. She has been admitted to a private hospital near Perambalur after the results came out on Monday night. Ariyalur Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran is holding additional charge of Perambalur district, said sources.

