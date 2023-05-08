Perambalur slips to third position in Plus Two pass percentage

May 08, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Perambalur district, ranked first among the districts in the previous academic year with a pass percentage of 97.95, slipped to third position by recording 97.59% in Plus Two examinations this year. The district also emerged with the second-highest pass percentage at 95.90 among government schools, according to the State Board public examination results, released on Monday.

As many as 7,213 (3,624 boys and 3,589 girls) out of the 7,319 students, who appeared for the exam, had cleared them with a pass percentage of 97.59. Cent per cent results have been achieved by 39 schools, including 12 government schools, in the district in Plus Two.

More than 90% of the students, who had appeared for the Plus Two examinations, have passed in the central districts.

Tiruchi

As many as 29,679 students out of the 30,910 who had appeared cleared the exams putting the pass percentage at 96.02. Around 87 schools, including 11 government schools, one school run by the Social Welfare Department, eight government-aided schools, 22 partly government-aided schools, and 45 matriculation and self-financing schools, registered cent per cent results.

According to sources, out of 105 government schools in the district only 11 managed to achieve cent per cent results.

Ariyalur

The district registered a pass percentage of 96.88 with 8,466 out of the 8,739 students who had appeared for the exams having cleared them.

Thanjavur

With 62 higher secondary schools in the Thanjavur district registering a 100 pass percentage, the district has clocked 95.18 pass percentage. According to sources, a total of 27,037 students appeared for the Plus Two examinations held in March and out of them 25,734 came out successfully.

While 16 Government Higher Secondary Schools, one full government-aided school, 5 partly government-aided schools, and one school run by the Social Welfare Department have achieved full pass percentage, 33 Matriculation Higher Secondary Schools and 6 self-financing (State Board) schools have achieved this distinction.

The total pass percentage of Thanjavur district has witnessed a gradual increase over the years clocking at 95.18 percentage this year from 90.25 percentage in 2018, sources said.

Karur

Karur district registered a pass percentage of 94.31 with 9,623 out of the 10,204 students, who appeared for the exams, having cleared the exam.

Pudukottai

In Plus Two exams, 17,749 out of the 19,123 students cleared them with a pass percentage of 92.81.

Tiruvarur

As many as 11,966 out of 13,084 students came out successful recording a pass percentage of 91.46.

Nagapattinam

Nagapattinam district registered a pass per cent of 90.68 % with 6,756 out of the 7,450 students who had appeared for the exams had cleared them.

Mayiladuthurai

As many as 9,319 students out of the 10,337 who had appeared for the exams cleared them with a pass percentage of 90.15 in Plus Two exams.