Perambalur sets up milk producers cooperative societies in revenue villages

With the registration of a milk producers cooperative society in Kolakanatham revenue village in Alathur taluk, Perambalur has become the first district in the State to have established such societies in all its revenue villages.

Perambalur district accounts for a total number of 121 panchayats with 152 revenue villages. Until now, there were 190 milk producers cooperative societies functioning in 151 revenue villages. Kolakanatham was the only revenue village where such a society did not exist.

The registration was done for the establishment of the 191st society at Kolakanatham revenue village and orders connected with it were handed over to the society’s president and its administrative committee members on Friday at Perambalur by Collector Grace Pachuau.

“With this, Perambalur has become the first district in the State to have established such societies in all its revenue villages,” an official press release from the district administration said on Friday.

The quantum of milk procured through the 190 milk producers cooperative societies every day was 2.14 lakh litres. Of this, 1.95 lakh litres is provided to Aavin, Tiruchi union, and the remaining 19,000 litres were being used for meeting the requirements of the local people. As many as 18,462 farmers were getting benefitted following the State government’s instruction to provide ₹ 3 additionally per litre for the milk procured.

Speaking to the office-bearers of the new society, the Collector advised them to duly check the quality of the milk brought by farmers and ensure that they got the amount immediately for the milk supplied by them.

The General Manager, Aavin, Perambalur, Muthumari, and others were present, the release added.