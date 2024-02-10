Perambalur school teacher missing case: Police arrest 44-year-old colleague on murder charge

February 10, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Perambalur district police achieved a breakthrough after two months in the case of two school teachers of the Government Higher Secondary School at V. Kalathur who went missing and arrested one of them. The 44-year-old male teacher was arrested on the charge of murdering his co worker.

According to police sources, B. Deepa, 42, a native of Attur Road at Veppanthattai in Perambalur district, who had been working as a Maths teacher at the Government Higher Secondary School at V. Kalathur, went missing on November 15. Her husband Balamurugan lodged a complaint at the V. Kalathur police station stating that his wife, who had gone to school in a car, did not return home. Meanwhile, the Perambalur police received another complaint that N. Venkatesan, 44, who had been working as a Chemistry teacher in the same school, was missing from the same day.

The Perambalur District Police formed a five-member special team to trace their whereabouts. Meanwhile, On December 1, last year, Deepa’s car was found near Mohammed Gani Rowther Street at Ukkadam in Coimbatore City. The police found a blood-stained hammer, two mobile phones, and gold jewellery in the car.

The V. Kalathur police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Meanwhile, the police arrested V. Gayathri, 33, wife of Venkatesan, and his relatives R. Raja, 38, and C. Prabhu for concealing evidence and conspiracy. They were remanded in judicial custody.

During the investigation, the police found that Venkatesan took Deepa to a bushy area near Murugankudi in Mangalamedu police station limits and assaulted her using a hammer. He killed her and took her body to a dumpyard in Pudukottai district and disposed it off, Perambalur Superintendent of Police C. Shyamaladevi told The Hindu.

Later, he travelled to various places including Palakkad, Thiruthuraipoondi, Rameswaram and Chennai. The special team arrested him on Saturday. The police also recovered 25 sovereigns of gold jewellery belonging to Deepa from him. Ms. Shyamaladevi hailed the efforts of the special team in arresting the accused and said the police would continue to investigate to trace the body of Deepa.

