Perambalur police step up checking of vehicles at five locations

The Perambalur district police stepped up checking of vehicles at five locations in the district in an effort to prevent movement of criminals with weapons and also to prevent illegal transportation of unauthorised substances on Sunday evening. The sudden operation was carried out by putting up check posts at Thirumandhurai, Ootathur, Adaikampatti, Allinagaram, and Udumbiyam.

Teams of police personnel were deployed at each of the five check posts who carried out vehicle checks intensively for over five hours. The operation, which was launched in the evening, went on till late night hours. Officers in the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, and Inspectors were involved in the operation which was aimed at curbing offences in the district. Perambalur district borders Tiruchi, Salem, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, and Ariyalur districts.

Superintendent of Police C. Shyamala Devi, who led the operation, checked vehicles passing through one of the check posts.

Vehicle lifters arrested

Meanwhile, a special police team arrested two persons in Perambalur on Sunday on charges of lifting two-wheelers. The team was constituted following increasing number of reports of two-wheeler thefts in the district. The team was conducting vehicle checks near the Perambalur new bus stand when it noticed a man trying to lift a two-wheeler near the Tasmac liquor outlet.

On the seeing the police, the suspect tried to flee the spot but was caught by the team. The name of the man was given as B. Satishkumar, 28, of Thuvakudimalai in Tiruchi district. It came to light that Satishkumar along with his accomplice R. Pravin, 27, of Karumandapam in Tiruchi used to steal motorcycles. The two were arrested and the police recovered 23 stolen two-wheelers from them, a police press release said on Monday.

