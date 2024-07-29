GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Perambalur police step up checking of vehicles at five locations

The surprise checks were carried out at Thirumandhurai, Ootathur, Adaikampatti, Allinagaram, and Udumbiyam to prevent the movement of armed criminals

Published - July 29, 2024 05:11 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police C. Shyamala Devi checking the vehicles at a check post in Perambalur district on Sunday night.

Superintendent of Police C. Shyamala Devi checking the vehicles at a check post in Perambalur district on Sunday night. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Perambalur district police stepped up checking of vehicles at five locations in the district in an effort to prevent movement of criminals with weapons and also to prevent illegal transportation of unauthorised substances on Sunday evening. The sudden operation was carried out by putting up check posts at Thirumandhurai, Ootathur, Adaikampatti, Allinagaram, and Udumbiyam.

Teams of police personnel were deployed at each of the five check posts who carried out vehicle checks intensively for over five hours. The operation, which was launched in the evening, went on till late night hours. Officers in the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, and Inspectors were involved in the operation which was aimed at curbing offences in the district. Perambalur district borders Tiruchi, Salem, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, and Ariyalur districts. 

Superintendent of Police C. Shyamala Devi, who led the operation, checked vehicles passing through one of the check posts.

Vehicle lifters arrested 

Meanwhile, a special police team arrested two persons in Perambalur on Sunday on charges of lifting two-wheelers. The team was constituted following increasing number of reports of two-wheeler thefts in the district. The team was conducting vehicle checks near the Perambalur new bus stand when it noticed a man trying to lift a two-wheeler near the Tasmac liquor outlet. 

On the seeing the police, the suspect tried to flee the spot but was caught by the team. The name of the man was given as B. Satishkumar, 28, of Thuvakudimalai in Tiruchi district. It came to light that Satishkumar along with his accomplice R. Pravin, 27, of Karumandapam in Tiruchi used to steal motorcycles. The two were arrested and the police recovered 23 stolen two-wheelers from them, a police press release said on Monday. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime / theft & burglary

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.