Perambalur police recover stolen properties valued at ₹21.73 lakh

October 17, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Perambalur police have recovered stolen gold jewels, cash and two-wheelers totally valued at ₹21.73 lakh in the property crime cases booked so far in the current year.

The accused were arrested in the 43 cases pertaining to robberies and thefts booked till now in the current year in the district. The stolen properties recovered were gold jewellery weighing 45 sovereigns, cash amounting to ₹13.68 lakh and 11 two-wheelers.

A police press release said the police had arrested an accused, Velankanni, and seized nine-and-half sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹7,000 cash reported stolen from a house at Labbaikudikadu village in Mangalamedu police station limits.

The police had arrested D. Navinkumar, 23, and a 18-year-old youth on the charge of robbing a government woman school teacher at Palampadi village in Kunnam police station limits and recovered five stolen two-wheelers and two sovereign gold from them.

The release further said police personnel had been deployed for night rounds in the district to prevent crimes. Three special teams had been constituted and police personnel with arms were carrying out round-the-clock patrolling in Perambalur police station limits.