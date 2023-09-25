Perambalur police reach out to students under Kalviyum Kaavalum initiative

September 25, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Perambalur district police have covered over 100 schools in the district, majority of them being government schools, under the Kalviyum Kaavalum initiative launched three months ago in an effort to create confidence among students about the police force and to drive home the message that “law-enforcers are friends of children”.

Under this initiative, school students, especially those in classes IX and XI, were being brought in police vehicles to the nearby police station every Friday to raise awareness among them regarding the day-to-day functioning of the police force, its different units including Law and Order, Armed Reserve, Traffic, Special Branch, Prohibition and Enforcement.

Various aspects of policing and the duties and responsibilities of the men in uniform attached to different units and those serving in the stations were being explained to the students during their visit to the police stations. The initiative, which was introduced in the last week of June, also attempts to create awareness among the young minds that “police are our friends” and instill confidence in them about the police force, say police sources.

The Perambalur district police accounts for a total number of eight law and order police stations and two All Women Police Stations falling under Perambalur and Mangalamedu sub divisions. There have also been occasions when the police have reached out to the students by visiting their schools under this initiative to create a rapport between the law enforcers and the students.

The district police has so far covered 103 schools, mostly government schools, in the last three months since the launch of the initiative and would continue, the sources said adding that the objective was also to make the students bold in conveying or lodging complaints to the police in case they came across or experience issues related to sexual harassment of minors, drug abuse, those relating to traffic among others.