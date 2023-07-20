Perambalur police puts in place petition inquiry and tracking system

July 20, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Perambalur district police have put in place a new system to ascertain every day the number of petitions received from the general public seeking police intervention, follow-up action taken on them and their current status to convey feedback to the general public.

The petition inquiry and tracking system has been centralised one to enable the Superintendent of Police, Perambalur, to monitor the number of petitions received in each police station in the district daily, whether a CSR (Community Service Register) was issued or a first information report registered on the petitions and the follow=up action taken on them.

Under the system, Deputy Superintendents of Police of the two sub-divisions in the district can also monitor the petitions and their current status. The district has eight law and order police stations and two all-women police stations.

The reception officers posted at every station will hitherto key in complete information, including the residential address of the petitioner, in the computer under the new system instead of writing down in the register. The nature of the complaint lodged by the petitioner, whether a CSR was issued or a FIR was registered will also be keyed in the system.

The number of times the petitioner visited the police station seeking status of their petitions will also be entered under the new system. Feedback will be obtained from the petitioners over phone by personnel manning the petition tracking centre created at the District Police Office as to whether they were treated courteously at the police station.

The objectives behind the new system are multiple, said Superintendent of Police, Perambalur, C. Shyamala Devi. The system will enable us to know the exact number of petitions received at each police station in the district daily and the type of offences being reported the most from the petitions received.

It will also convey the steps taken on the petitions by officers at the station level. The system will enable in assessing the performance of Inspectors / Sub Inspectors manning the stations and the swiftness with which the petitions are being solved to address the grievances of the public. A dedicated landline number 04328 - 224962 has been created for the general public to ascertain the current status of their petitions over phone Ms. Shyamala Devi added.