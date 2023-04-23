Perambalur police provided with slew of road safety equipment to bring down accident rate

April 23, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Perambalur police have been provided with a slew of road safety equipment to install them at accident-prone locations with a view to curbing accident rate in the district.

A total number of 184 road safety equipment were provided to the police personnel that included metal barricades, solar lights and reflective vertical cones by the Superintendent of Police C. Shyamala Devi at the District Police Office here recently.

The Perambalur district witnessed a total number of 550 accidents in 2022 in which 208 persons died and 342 others sustained injuries. With a view to curbing accident rate, the Perambalur Police have been creating awareness among people residing in villages adjoining the national and state highways in the district. The police have identified the accident -prone locations in the district and the remedial measures to be taken to bring down the accident rate.

Ms. Shyamala Devi held a meeting with the highway patrol units and traffic police personnel recently to discuss the ways of bringing down the accident rate in the district and subsequently handed over a slew of road safety equipment to them to install them at accident - prone locations. A police press release said the Perambalur Police had booked over 1.26 lakh cases against those vehicle users found violating road rules including drunk driving, over speeding and wrong side driving and collected ₹ 10.68 lakh as fines from them in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT