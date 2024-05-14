Perambalur Police personnel being sensitised to three new criminal laws

A five-day capacity building course to sensitise and train police personnel of Perambalur district to three new criminal laws, ‘Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, got underway on Monday.

The new criminal laws, which were passed by Parliament in 2023, will come into effect from July 1, according to a notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The new laws will replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, and The Indian Evidence Act, 1872.

A faculty team from Government Law College, Tiruchi, and the Legal Advisor of Perambalur district police are conducting the training. An overview of the reforms, additions, deletions and modifications besides definitions in the new criminal laws would be explained to the participating officers during the course of the training programme.

Reforms in crime against women and children, investigation process, crime recording through First Information Report and complaint modes, arrest and custody, bail, procedure relating to punishment, victims, proclaimed offender and electronic evidence are among the mosaic of aspects to be covered under the programme that concludes on May 17.

A similar programme will be organised for police personnel of other ranks subsequently, said police sources.

