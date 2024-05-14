GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Perambalur Police personnel being sensitised to three new criminal laws

The new laws will come into effect from July 1

Published - May 14, 2024 08:22 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau
Police officers in Perambalur district undergoing training on new criminal laws at Perambalur.

Police officers in Perambalur district undergoing training on new criminal laws at Perambalur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A five-day capacity building course to sensitise and train police personnel of Perambalur district to three new criminal laws, ‘Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, got underway on Monday. 

The new criminal laws, which were passed by Parliament in 2023, will come into effect from July 1, according to a notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The new laws will replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, and The Indian Evidence Act, 1872.  

A faculty team from Government Law College, Tiruchi, and the Legal Advisor of Perambalur district police are conducting the training. An overview of the reforms, additions, deletions and modifications besides definitions in the new criminal laws would be explained to the participating officers during the course of the training programme.

Reforms in crime against women and children, investigation process, crime recording through First Information Report and complaint modes, arrest and custody, bail, procedure relating to punishment, victims, proclaimed offender and electronic evidence are among the mosaic of aspects to be covered under the programme that concludes on May 17.

  A similar programme will be organised for police personnel of other ranks subsequently, said police sources. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.